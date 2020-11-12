 Skip to main content
Shirley Givens

Shirley Givens

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Shirley Givens, 81, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3939 Drummond Street, East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Chicago, IN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN.

