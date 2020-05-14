Shirley Hancock

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ryon Adcock officiating at Inland Manor Baptist Church, 630 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Shirley wil be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Everyone is welcome to come for the viewing and service. The family ask physical contact be withheld and that people keep social distancing guidelines. People can be a part of the funeral in three ways: - Inland Manor Baptist Church has a FM Transmitter and an outside speaker so if people want to sit in their car and listen to the service they are more than welcome. Simply pull into the parking lot, turn your radio to 91.3 and the service will be broadcast over this channel. Those who choose to come inside are more than welcome. The family ask that people wear a mask. If they do not have one they can voluntarily wear facemasks, gloves and hand sanitizer. All of these items will be available and in different locations. Inland Manor Baptist Church also will have the service via Facebook Live for all those who would rather stay home, but still watch the funeral.