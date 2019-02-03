CHICAGO, IL - Shirley Ida Platz Walker, age 84, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Gary, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 28, 2019, after suffering a stroke. She was born in Chicago, IL, to William H. Platz and Ann F. (nee Krejci) Platz on January 13, 1935. Shirley was married to Robert W. Walker for 42 years until his passing in 2005. She attended Trenton Junior College from 1973 until 1975 where she received an A.D.N. Degree. Shirley went on to attend the University of St. Francis in Joliet, IL, and in 1984 received her degree as registered nurse. She went on to practice nursing for over two decades at St. Mary's Medical Center in Gary, and Methodist Hospital South Lake Campus in Merrillville. Shirley was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Oak Lawn, IL, and a member of the American Nurse's Association. She was an avid reader and a loving and dedicated mother.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brothers: Ralph Platz and William Platz. She is survived by her daughters: Pamela Chandler, Laurel (Wm. Patrick) Tegtman, Sharon Walker; sons: Bruce Becker, Ralph (Theresa) Becker, Robert (Debbie) Walker; fifteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service for Shirley will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Friends are invited to visit with her family on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Burns (Hobart). There will also be a Memorial Service for Shirley on Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., at First United Methodist Church, 100th Street and Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com