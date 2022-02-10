SCHERERVILLE, IN - Shirley J. Keserich (nee Simpson) age 99, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Riverdale and Glenwood, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She is survived by her loving daughters: Edna (Michael) Sweeney and Beverly Phillips; son-in-law John Phillips; grandchildren: Daniel (Andrea) Phillips, Michael Phillips, and Steven Sweeney; great-granddaughter Amelia Phillips; and great-grandson on the way Ethan Phillips; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Rudolph; brothers: Merle and Claude; and sisters: Bernice, Ethel, and Elizabeth.

Shirley grew up on the Southside of Chicago and enjoyed playing card games, especially bridge. She also enjoyed Bingo, and was an avid golfer and bowler. Shirley retired from the Illinois Central Railroad and later worked for 16 years as a hairdresser. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 PM with Chaplain Rick Greene officiating. Services conclude at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Traditions Health Hospice: https://www.traditionshealth.com or Humane Indiana: https://humaneindiana.org.