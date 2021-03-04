Shirley J. Knoblock

CATAWBA, WI - Shirley Jane Knoblock, age 88, of Catawba, WI, passed away February 26, 2021. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 24, 1932 to George and Loretta Kern. She was blessed to have five brothers, George, Bill, Ed, Frances and only Ralph who survives with his wife, Kaye and three sisters, Lorraine, Rose and Loretta. Shirley married Richard Knoblock on April 9, 1951. They, in turn, were blessed with five children: Richard (Rose) Knoblock, Jr., Shirley (Cliff) Hermanson, Carol (Phil) Lintner, George Knoblock and Patrick Knoblock; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Shirley adored her family and being able to travel to visit them in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Nevada, California and Indiana. She took pleasure in joining with the family at cookouts and gatherings. Shirley enjoyed gardening, especially planting flower gardens for the hummingbirds and butterflies that would visit her yard. Shirley loved birds. She kept cockatiels and parakeets in her house and fed and spent time watching all of the wild birds outside, especially the hummingbirds. Shirley was a fan of country music and would sing and dance with her husband, Richard, any chance she could get. Shirley will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.