HEBRON, IN - Shirley J. Sweney, age 90, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Avalon Springs-Legacy.

Shirley is survived by her children: Mary Jo Kats and Larry (Alice) Sweney; grandchildren: Ryan (Cassie) Kats, Laura (Eric) Wappel, Sara and Hannah Sweney; great-grandchildren: Payton, George and Lenox Katz and Reagan, Paige and Brooke Wappel; brother, Hiram Pelton; sister, Judi (Tom) Kish; and sisters-in-law: Pauline Carr and Mary Ellen Johns.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; brother, Bill Pelton; and sister, Della (Gene) Fritts.

Shirley was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church and sang in the Chancel Choir for 40 years and worked in the food pantry. She retired from Hebron Elementary School as an Aide. Shirley loved to take vacations every year and take friends with her. She attended grade school at the one-room schoolhouse in Leroy and graduated from Crown Point High School.

Private Family Services will be held with burial at Hebron Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

Visit Shirley's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.