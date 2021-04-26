DYER, IN - Shirley J. Van Ramshorst, nee Wetmore, age 81, of Dyer, IN formerly of Lansing, IL went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was the beloved wife of the late John S. "Jack" Van Ramshorst for 53 years. Loving mother of Bob (Barb), Bill (Jan), Jim (Donna) and Jeanne (Kurt) Tewes. Devoted grandmother of Amy (Keith) Wilkening, Doug (Mary), Bill, Luke, Josh and Eric (Marie) Van Ramshorst, Brian (Emily), Kurtis, Darin (Tess) and Danielle Benninghoff and eight great-grandchildren: Alayna, Grant, Henry, Ira, Landon, Aiden, James, Sawyer with one more on the way. Preceded in death by her parents Howard and Dorothy Wetmore.

Visitation, Friday, April 30, 2021 from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A visitation will also be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Grace Church, 2740 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL with Rev. Leroy Childress officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery - Lansing, IL.

Mrs. Van Ramshorst and her husband owned Ridgeway Chevrolet in Lansing for many years. She graduated in 1956 from T.F. North High School and continued her education with a degree in Watercolor from the American Academy of Art. She was a longtime member of Grace Reformed Church in Lansing participating in the Ruth Circle for over 50 years and the church funeral luncheon committee. She served on the District 158 School Board for 12 years and also served on the Board of the Lansing Jr. Women's Club and the Lansing Senior Housing Board for many years. Memorial contributions may be given to Grace Church https://www.gracechurchlansing.org/ or Cedar Lake Ministries https://www.cedarlakeministries.org/.