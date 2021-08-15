MUNSTER, IN - Shirley J. Voelz (nee Mack), 93, of Munster, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10. She leaves behind wonderful memories for her sons: Kerry Martin (of Saint John) and Scott Martin (of New York City), and an extended family of granddaughters, stepdaughters, nieces, nephews, and friends she made of all who knew her.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates any donation in Shirley's honor to advance the work of the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. BURNS - KISH FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.