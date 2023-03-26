GRIFFITH, IN - Shirley J. Welch, age 87, of Griffith, passed away March 22, 2023. She is survived by her children, Heather McCarthy and Cynthia Welch; grandchildren, Patrick (Shakyla) and Darby; great-grandson, Memphis O'Shea McCarthy; sister, Mary (Ed) Budny; brothers, Nick (Linda) Budack, Robert Budak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard ("Dick"); parents Eli and Anna; brother Eli; grandson O'Shea Patrick McCarthy; sister June (late Tom) Welch; and Danny Budak.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 10:00 a.m at St. Mary Catholic Church at 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Shirley retired from Highland Pharmacy where she worked for many years. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a member of The Griffith Historical Society. Her family was very important to her. She especially enjoyed being a grandma and great-grandma. Her favorite saying was FROG (Fully Rely On God).

