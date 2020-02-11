SCHERERVILLE, IN - Shirley J. Zylstra (nee Sittema), age 94, Schererville passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald A. Zylstra. Loving mother of Dale M. (Lori) Zylstra, late Claudia J. Zylstra, late Richard J. Zylstra, Douglas W. (Pam) Zylstra, Miriam L. DeWindt, Colleen S. (Todd) Vander Woude and mother-in-law of Kris Zylstra. Devoted grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one step great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses: Richard (Jeanette) Sittema, Janis (Chris) Jonkman, Annette (Gary) Keessen, and Kennetha (Gerald) Den Besten. Kind aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her parents John and Ida (nee Staal) Sittema. Shirley was a member for over 50 years at New Life C.R.C. in Highland where she also participated in Coffee Break and Womens Bible Study. She volunteered at Village Woods and the Holland Home for many years and was a past Elim Key Lady. She was loved by many and will be missed.