VALPARAISO, IN - Shirley Jean Scott, 78, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019. She was born January 15, 1940 in Austin, TX. In 1956 she married Orion Ray Norris who preceded her in death in 1988, in 1989 she married Gordon B. Scott who preceded her in death in 2017.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Nancy) Norris of Wanatah and Daniel Norris of Cloverdale, IN, step-son, Patrick (Amanda) Scott of Alaska, siblings, Sue Ledbetter, Chuck Patterson and Diane Patterson and grandchildren: Ryan, Connor, Liam, Steven, Timothy, David, Joshua, Emily and Zachariah Norris and Brittney, Adam, Lucas and Jackson Scott. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Vel Crumpler.
A private family ceremony will be held in Texas.