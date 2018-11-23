LANSING, IL - Shirley June Zeilstra, age 94 of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully on Monday, November 19, 2018. She is the loving mother of: Paul (Peggy) Zeilstra and Mike Zeilstra. Cherished grandmother of: PJ Zeilstra, Abbie Mager and Staci Britten and great grandmother of: Jaxson Zeilstra, Judson Zeilstra, Wesley Mager, Jaymeson Zeilstra, Alex Mager, Izzabella Mager and Isaiah Britten. Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband Carl Zeilstra; and siblings: Robert Reisser, Ruth Whennen and Carol Gutsch.
Funeral services will be held for Shirley on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Cornerstone Church, 3440 178th Street, Lansing, Illinois with Pastor Michael Eberly officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, Oak Lawn, Illinois. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM until time of service. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and great grandmother, she was loved by many and she will be truly missed. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to Cedar Lake Ministries, P.O. Box 665, Cedar Lake, Indiana 46303.