LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF CHICAGO - Shirley L. Butkus (nee Gross) age 82 of Lansing, IL, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Donald Butkus of 62 years. Loving mother of Pamela (Keith Berry) Koslow, Donald (Beverly) Butkus, Mark (Janet) Butkus, and Christine (Danny) Chinn. Cherished grandmother of Brett, Kayla (Derek), Mark (Lindsay), Zack (Kristen), Rebecca, Jordan, Matthew (Sarah), Maggie (Brad), Donald Jr., Cheyenne, Cody, Josh and loving great grandmother of Hunter, Liam, Grayson, Asher, Tyler, Emma, Greyson, Adeline, and Stella. Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is sister Carol (Wayne) Johnson, brothers-in-law Ron Butkus and Richard (Helen) Butkus. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving parents Anton and Adeline (nee Reif) Gross.

Friends may visit with Shirley's family on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 At 10:00 AM at the funeral home, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Shirley will be laid to rest at St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago, IL.

Shirley retired from Main Sporting Goods as a seamstress after many years of service. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their various sports and activities. Shirley's passion was knitting, crocheting, and sewing with her club at the Lansing Library. She loved to read and her favorite sport to watch was football. She had a smile that would light up a room and she always made you feel welcome. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.