HOBART, IN - Shirley L. Scott, age 86, of Hobart, passed away March 2, 2020. She was a SAAC Supervisor for 25 years before retiring from the YMCA, she never left a magazine unread and was an expert in all Hollywood things. She loved spending time with her family and adored her grandkids, great grandkids and loved her animals. She worked for GE in Matoon, IL, McGill's in Valparaiso, and was an avid roller skater in her younger years. Shirley will be remembered as a spunky and outgoing lady. She had a good heart and soul and would do anything for anyone.