Shirley Lester

LANSING, IL - Shirley Diane Lester (nee Wolfe), age 72 of Lansing IL, passed away on April 2, 2022 at Munster Community Hospital, surrounded by family. Shirley was born on July 26, 1949 to Raymond and Ethel (Elliott) Wolfe in Hammond IN, the youngest of four children. She married Richard Alan Chandler on January 30, 1970. He passed away on June 3, 1984.

Survivors include beloved daughter, Lisa (Lee) Peacock of Clinton IL; grandsons: Ryan (Bree Lane) Peacock and Connor Peacock; brother, Lewis "Gene" (Judy) Wolfe; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Helen Duke; and her brother, Francis "Frank" Wolfe. Shirley was a lifelong Lansing resident. She graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, IL.

Shirley worked for Sherwin-Williams in Chicago for her entire career, retiring in 2015 after 48 years of service. Shirley loved spending time with her family, reading (actual physical books – never a tablet!), shopping (especially a good sale!), and Damiani's pizza.

A private family service will be held at Oak Glen Cemetery in Lansing, IL. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home in Lansing has been entrusted with Shirley's arrangements and condolences may be made on Shirley's online obituary at www.schroederlauer.com.