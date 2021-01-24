HAMMOND, IN - Shirley Mae Castillo (nee Conn), age 74, of Hammond, passed away January 16, 2021. Shirley is survived by two daughters: Melanie (Crispin) (nee Hluska) Garcia and Andrea (nee Hluska) Kane; four grandchildren: Chase Kane, Antonio M., Crispin, and Ashley Garcia; sister, LaVonne (nee Conn) Misirly; brother, Ronald (Charlotte) Conn; numerous Castillo family members; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, John Castillo; parents, Charles and Amanda Conn; brothers: Charles, Jr., Eugene, and Charles D. Conn.

Shirley was a 1964 graduate of EC Roosevelt High School and spent her early years growing up in the Marktown area of East Chicago; retired from Inland Steel blast furnace and 4 BOF after 30 years of service; member of USWA Local #1010; a Baptized and Confirmed Lutheran at St. Paul's Church in East Chicago. Shirley enjoyed spending time at the casino's; loved the outdoors; and enjoyed travelling throughout the United States. She was a very loving and giving person to her family. Memorial donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the American Diabetes Association. To share a memory or send an online condolence, logon to: www.fifefuneralhome.com.