July 20, 1936 - March 8, 2022

FISHERS, IN - Shirley Mae Ladendorf (nee Worwa) of Fishers, Indiana and formerly of Hammond (Hessville), Indiana passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 at the age of 85 in the compassionate care of Allisonville Meadows Assisted Living Memory Care, Anew Hospice, and family members. Shirley is survived by her three sons: Mark, Michael (Peggy) and Daniel (Peter Montgomery); daughter, Susan (Roy Jenkins) Ladendorf; six grandchildren: Lance, Tom, Luke, Rob, Hannah and Jake; two great-grandchildren: Bentley and Lillian; one sister, Theresa (Terri) Worwa; one former daughter-in-law, Debra Ladendorf; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and very close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruno and Stella Worwa; sisters: Virginia Gargula, Lorraine Sandor and Gloria Rudzinski; her loving husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) Ladendorf; and two children, David and Sarah.

Shirley, Shirl-the-Pearl, Shirley Girly, Mama Shirl was spunky, feisty, funny, exuberant, giving, caring, and loving. Her large personality filled others' hearts with joy. Shirley's favorite flower was the Sunflower – apropos for a beautiful soul who spread sunshine everywhere she ventured.

Born in the Indiana Harbor (East Chicago, Indiana) on July 20, 1936, Shirley always considered herself a "strong Polish girl" and was quite proud of her heritage. She prepared for her future as a homemaker by cleaning and cooking with her sister, Terri while their parents ran the family grocery store, initially at 3848 Euclid Avenue, East Chicago, and later at 7122 Calumet Avenue, Hammond.

Shirley pursued with vigor her passion of helping others. Early in her adult life, Shirley was a member of the Woodmar Junior Women's Club, a women's organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. In 1965-1966, Shirley received the Phyllis Curtis Indiana Junior Clubwoman of the Year Award. She served as an officer and chairwoman for the county and district women's clubs, and junior editor of the Indiana Clubwoman Magazine. She also tape-recorded school books for blind children in the Hammond school system as part of her work.

Shirley gave generously of her time in other volunteer roles. Some of her work included: planning and conducting the first drive for the Lake County Children's Mental Health Fund; organizing approximately 1,500 volunteers to sell coupon books to support the Crippled Children's Society fund-raising drive; supporting Easter Seal parades in Hammond; serving lunches to men who donated their time to build Trade Winds, a non-profit agency that supports individuals with special needs achieve a better quality of life, and coordinating the dedication of the new building; serving as a precinct judge during elections in her precinct; and many other noble activities.

Shirley most enjoyed time spent with her family. From serving as room mother in her children's classes at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, to attending sporting events and plays, Shirley always doted on her four darlings. She enjoyed celebrating life with her three sisters, Lorraine, Gloria (Babe), and Terri, and their families. Her motto was: The More, The Merrier! Outings to the beaches along Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline and vacations with extended family in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan filled Shirley's summers with endless fun. Once her children were grown, Shirley especially took great pleasure in cruising to distant destinations with her true love, Bob. When not on a moving ship, Shirley and Bob visited casino boats in Northwest Indiana.

If one's life is measured by the amount of good one does while here, Shirley's life was off the charts! Shirley had an inherent ability to make others feel extra special, worthy and loved. She shared this gift with family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. She enjoyed a career from 1983-1992 managing The Share Foundation's Respite Care Services for the Handicapped. She later used her skills and talents in fund development for The Share Foundation organizing large events, including the Spring Luncheons and annual golf outings, to support the work of Father Blaney in building and maintaining Sharing Meadows, providing residential living, services, and support programs for other-abled adults. Knowing she couldn't be successful alone, she utilized her tremendous leadership abilities to muster troops of volunteers in the Service League committed to the same cause, all for the benefit of others.

A bright light on this Earth is now a shining Star in the night sky. Shirley's legacy lives through the lives of everyone her tender heart touched. Shirley loved life and lived it to its fullest. Her positive energy and overall beauty will be greatly missed.

Consistent with Shirley's wishes, a private celebration of life will be planned for later in 2022. Those wishing to acknowledge her passing are asked to consider making a Memorial Donation to The Share Foundation at either: P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46317-0400 or https://sharefoundation.org/donations/share-foundation-memorial-donation/.

Honor Shirley's life by heeding her best advice to HAVE SOME FUN TODAY.