Dec. 27, 1929 - Sept. 29, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Shirley Mae Nelson, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born December 27, 1929 in Hobart to the late Frank and Eva (Rosenbaum) Nelson. Shirley was a naturally talented musician who played professionally. She was a lifelong Lutheran, and an animal lover.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Joan Gesse of Valparaiso, and her loving family.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Kouts. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.
