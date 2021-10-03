 Skip to main content
Shirley Mae Nelson

Shirley Mae Nelson

Dec. 27, 1929 - Sept. 29, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Shirley Mae Nelson, 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born December 27, 1929 in Hobart to the late Frank and Eva (Rosenbaum) Nelson. Shirley was a naturally talented musician who played professionally. She was a lifelong Lutheran, and an animal lover.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Joan Gesse of Valparaiso, and her loving family.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Kouts. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.

