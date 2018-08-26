DELTONA, FL - Shirley Mae White Richard, 86 of Deltona, FL, formerly of Miami, FL, Schererville, IN, Tinley Park IL, and Chicago, IL passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 22, 2018 surrounded by her loving husband of 61 years Albert and beloved children, Mark and Deborah. Born in Chicago, IL in 1931, Shirley was an inspiration to her family and friends and often described as a strong, brave and resilient fighter who survived ongoing health complications despite medical odds and until her final earthly day. Her nurturing spirit was also evident during her Registered Nurse (RN) career, which she started at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL in the emergency room, then visiting nurse, then surgical and recovery room head nurse at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Dyer, IN. She retired in 1994 as the Director of an outpatient surgical center in 1994.
Survivors include her husband, Albert of Deltona (previously Miami, Schererville, IN and Chicago, IL); her sons Jerry (Diane) of Crystal Lake, IL and Mark (Lisa Courtney) of Plantation, FL and daughter Deb Richard of Deltona; grandchildren Brittany Tolmie (Billy), Amanda McCrimmon (Sean), Devin Richard, Sean Richard, Paige Workman and Brook Richard, and great-grandchildren Alex, Cheryl, Hailey Mae, Autumn and Lily Mae. The Memorial took place on August 4, 2018 in Lake Mary, FL.