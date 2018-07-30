WEST LAFAYETTE - Shirley Mae Trager, 90, of West Lafayette, formerly of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Westminster Health Care. She was born April 11, 1928, in Chicago, IL, to the late William and Nellie Dunn Ready.
On June 18, 1949, she married Warren Trager in Merrillville and he survives. Shirley was a secretary at Augustana Lutheran Church in Hobart, Hobart Chamber of Commerce and was an Executive Secretary for GTE before retiring.
She was an avid quilter and was a member of Old Tippecanoe Quilt Guild and Highlands County Quilt Guild in Sebring, FL. Shiley was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lafayette.
Surviving along with her husband is her daughter Pamela “Pam” (Bob) Deutsch of West Lafayette and a granddaughter Ashley Deutsch of West Lafayette. Shirley was preceded in death by a grandson, a brother and a sister.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ther service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Rev. David Doane officiating. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) 2:30 (Central Time) at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Riley Children's Foundation in Shirley's memory.