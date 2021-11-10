Shirley Marie (Mero) Fralich

Nov. 20, 1934 — Nov. 5, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Shirley Marie (Mero) Fralich, born in 1934 in Grand Forks, ND, left this world on November 5, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home in Munster, IN, surrounded by loved ones. Shirley met her true love, Lyle, at the age of 16, they courted for five years and were married for 65 blissful years. Shirley is survived by her husband, Lyle; her children: Cindy, Brad, Tina (Rachelle), Todd; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was Lyle's confidant, business partner, best friend and dedicated wife. For 28 years they worked side by side to build a successful string of Shakey's Restaurants. Shirley earned the respect and admiration of all those who encountered her.

Shirley's greatest treasure was her family. Known as the "cookie mom" on the block, Shirley was kind, funny, determined, classy and caring. We take solace in what she left behind - a world that benefitted from her wisdom, love and the recipe for a life well lived.

A combined memorial service will be held for both Shirley and Lyle upon his passing.