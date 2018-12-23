MERRILLVILLE, IN - Shirley Maruhnick, age 91 of Merrillville, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018.
Survived by daughter, Shirley Henderson; two sons, Kevin and Robert Henderson. Preceded in death by husband, John, and son, Dale Hill.
Shirley was a former member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1947.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
