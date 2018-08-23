Shirley Maxine Dommer, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at St. Mary Medical Center. Shirley was born in Leavenworth, KS on July 6, 1922 to the late Benjamin and Lillian Dommer.
Shirley is survived by her nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth (Robinson) Dwyer, Grace Vensel, Esther Pendergrast; and brothers, Herbert Dommer, Raymond Dommer.
Shirley was a longtime resident of Hobart although the last five years she was enjoying life at Golden Living in Portage where she made many lovely friends-many of whom she considered family. A special thank you goes out to the caregivers and nurses at Golden Living and her precious friends.
Aunt Shirley was a loving, sweet aunt to us all, making each one of us feel special. She will be deeply missed.
Aunt Shirley was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart and so appreciated the visits by the lovely ladies from her church.
A funeral service for Shirley will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Kramer officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may gather with the family on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Activity Department at Golden Living on Lancer Street in Portage. For more information call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: