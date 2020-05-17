× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART, IN - Shirley May Pope Hahn, age 96, a long-time resident of Hobart, sang her last song, baked her last pie, and cleaned her last kitchen sink, on May 14, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN on April 26, 1924, to William and Bertha (Eddleston) Lankford.

She is survived by her husband, William E. Hahn and by her five children, her brother, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, one great, great, granddaughter, two nieces, and one nephew. Shirley's first husband, Kenneth Wayne Pope, preceded her in death in 2002.

A private family memorial service will be held for Shirley early in June at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Please call 219-942-1117 or check online at www.burnsfuneral.com to extend online condolences and read the full version of her obituary.

To honor Shirley's love of music, donations may be made to the Hobart Educational Foundation, 32 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342. Please note that this donation is in Shirley's memory so the funds will be designated for the Hobart School's music programs. Or if you prefer, you may donate to a charity of your choice in Shirley's memory. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com