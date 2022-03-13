Oct. 18, 1926 - March 4, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Shirley Norraine Boettger (nee Peterson). On the morning of March 4, 2022, Shirley Norraine Boettger of Crown Point passed away at the age of 95.

Shirley was born to Leonard and Elvira Peterson in Chicago Heights, IL in 1926. She met the love of her life, Russell Herman Boettger, when she was 16 and the two married in 1947. She and Russ raised three sons: Bruce (Sheila), Bryan (Julie), and Darrell (Diana) in Crete IL. She adored her grandchildren: Lisa, Christopher (Heather), Anne Marie (Will), Abigail, Allison, Eli, Emilie and her great-grandchildren: Rileigh, Aubreigh, Isabelle, Violet, Bryan Russell, Ethan, and Ryan.

She was a lifelong Lutheran and her life was a living example of her faith. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother and was generous and kind. Her family has fond memories of summer vacations, camping trips, family meals, card games, and homemade cookies. She was a lifelong learner who loved bible study, religious history, and historical fiction. She was an avid pinochle, bunco, and gin player. She and Russ could be seen most days holding hands and walking around the Lake County Fairgrounds until a few months before her death.

Shirley had six siblings that she loved dearly. She is survived by brother Jerry (Nancy). She was preceded in death by two sisters: Charlene (Ed), Norma (Marvin), and three brothers: Wayne (Sue), Kenneth (Dawn), and Donald (Joyce).

A private service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church Crown Point. Arrangements were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Shirley's name to Trinity Lutheran Church Crown Point.

