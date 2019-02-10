EAST SIDE - Shirley Polovina (nee Lundstrom), late of the East Side passed away on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of late Nicholas. Loving mother of Pamela (John) Battista, Nicholas R. (Diane) Polovina, Shari (Joseph) Elbaor, Nanci Polovina, Michael and Kevin Polovina. Fond grandmother of Nicholas Jr. (Katherine) Polovina, Vanessa (Matthew) Hecht, Jason (Regina) Polovina, Stefanie Battista, Noah and Cassidy Elbaor. Great grandmother of five. Devoted daughter of late Carl and late Sara Lundstrom. Dear sister of late Kenneth Lundstrom, late Doris Stevens, late Melvin Lundstrom, Carol Gould, Patricia Neumann. Many nieces and nephews.
"Our Mom passed with her Family by her side, after a 6 year courageous and challenging battle with dementia. Even though the disease robbed her of her memory - she fought hard at the end to stay with us. She never Forgot the Most important thing - how to be a good Mom. She sacrificed her whole life for her Children."
Visitation Sunday, February 10, 2019 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave, Chicago to Church of The Annunciata for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery; Hammond, IN. Please omit flowers. (773) 731-2749.