Shirley Polovina
In Loving Memory of My Mother
"Shirley Polovina"
On her 2nd year of Passing
Don't ask me how I'm doing
Don't ask me if I'm ok
Don't say they are in a better place
As you won't like what I say
No time is NOT a healer
and this was NOT God's will
If he knew how much I've really lost
Then you would be here still
I won't try to be positive
And this wasn't for the best
I will always need you Mom
And I think you know the rest
"Never Avoid the Conflict"
To keep the Peace
Love ya Mama,
Nanci