Shirley Polovina

Shirley Polovina

Shirley Polovina

In Loving Memory of My Mother

"Shirley Polovina"

On her 2nd year of Passing

Don't ask me how I'm doing

Don't ask me if I'm ok

Don't say they are in a better place

As you won't like what I say

No time is NOT a healer

and this was NOT God's will

If he knew how much I've really lost

Then you would be here still

I won't try to be positive

And this wasn't for the best

I will always need you Mom

And I think you know the rest

"Never Avoid the Conflict"

To keep the Peace

Love ya Mama,

Nanci

