{{featured_button_text}}

In Loving Memory of OUR Mother SHIRLEY POLOVINA, on her First year in Heaven. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. God has you in his keeping, we have you in OUR hearts. Your memory is OUR keepsake with which we'll never part. Your Loving Family

