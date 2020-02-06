×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Shirley Polovina
In Loving Memory of OUR Mother SHIRLEY POLOVINA, on her First year in Heaven. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. God has you in his keeping, we have you in OUR hearts. Your memory is OUR keepsake with which we'll never part. Your Loving Family