IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BEAUTIFUL MOTHER SHIRLEY POLOVINA ON HER 1ST MOTHER'S DAY IN HEAVEN. Mom, You taught us everything, except how to live without you. We miss taking care of you Mom, like you took care of us your whole life. You were a saint here on earth. We miss and love you so very much, Nanci, Michael & Kevin
Recommended
Find an Obituary
promotion spotlight
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
promotion spotlight
Wizard moms, presidential moms, humanitarian moms, movie moms ... our quiz will test your trivia versatility!
Print Ads
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault