{{featured_button_text}}
SHIRLEY POLOVINA

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BEAUTIFUL MOTHER SHIRLEY POLOVINA ON HER 1ST MOTHER'S DAY IN HEAVEN. Mom, You taught us everything, except how to live without you. We miss taking care of you Mom, like you took care of us your whole life. You were a saint here on earth. We miss and love you so very much, Nanci, Michael & Kevin