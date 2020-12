MERRY CHRISTMAS TO MY MOMĀ

"SHIRLEY POLOVINA"

I'LL SIT WITH YOU TOMORROW

IF THAT'S OK WITH YOU

I FEEL IT'S THE ONLY THING

I STILL KNOW WHAT TO DO

I COME TO REALIZE MOM,

WHAT'S LEFT UNSAID, SAYS IT ALL

I KNOW YOUR WATCHING FROM ABOVE MOM

"I LOVE YOU BEAUTY"

"NANCI"