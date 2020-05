× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shirley Polovina

In Loving Memory of My Mother and Best Friend

Shirley Polovina on Mother's Day

When a mother dies, we lose a piece of who we are

We lose the person whose story provides the

beginning of our own

I'll always remember Mom "Our Story"

I pray that God has given you

"The Crown" You've truly won.

You're always with me mom - "Always"

Love you Mom, Nanci