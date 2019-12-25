{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Polovina

In Loving Memory of my Dear Mother & Best Friend "Shirley Polovina" who is celebrating her 1st Christmas In Heaven

What We shared will never die It lives within my heart.

Dementia does not rob someone of their dignity, it's our reaction to them that does.

To Care for those who once cared For Us, Is one of the highest "Honors."

I owe so much to you Mom,

Merry Christmas "Beauty."

Love You, Forever, Nanci

