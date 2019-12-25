In Loving Memory of my Dear Mother & Best Friend "Shirley Polovina" who is celebrating her 1st Christmas In Heaven
What We shared will never die It lives within my heart.
Dementia does not rob someone of their dignity, it's our reaction to them that does.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
To Care for those who once cared For Us, Is one of the highest "Honors."
I owe so much to you Mom,
Merry Christmas "Beauty."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter