Shirley Polovina

In Loving Memory of My Loving Mother

"Shirley Polovina"

On Her 1st Anniversary In Heaven

I've come thru the most awful year of my life Mom

As each painful first has passed

I have missed you even more

It has been a long road without you Mom

I will never be the same person I once was.

At times, I wonder if you share stories

of you & I with the other Angels

The day you died Mom - I died too

"Death Changes Everything"

"Time Changes Nothing"

I Love You "My Beauty"

Always, Nanci