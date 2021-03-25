Shirley R. Dickens (nee Bryce), age 89, late of the East Side and formerly of South Chicago, passed away March 23, 2021. Devoted daughter of the late Ohio S. and the late Isabelle (nee McCraney) Bryce. Loving sister of seven who preceded her death. Dearest aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a former and active parishioner at Annunciata Church where she volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the school library.

A special thank you to Cindy Lopez and her family for everything they have done for Shirley.

Visitation Friday, March 26, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com