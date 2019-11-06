{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley R. Donsbach

HOBART, IN - Shirley R. Donsbach age 83 of Hobart formerly of Calumet Township, passed away on Friday November 1, 2019.

She is survived by her children Vickie (Dave) Cather and Luke (Rhonda) Donsbach; grandchildren Justin, Holly, Brittani, Austin, Nick, Tyler, Luke, and Kyle; daughter-in-law Carol Donsbach and by several nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Myrtle Bourrell, husband Louis, son Herb, and by her daughter Myrtle Marie.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday November 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th Avenue, Griffith.

Like local government, local journalism matters.
We’re offering FREE views to read our elections coverage when you sign up for a free account.
Log in Sign up

Shirley retired from Simmons Manufacturing Company has an inspector. Shirley was active with both Senior Centers in Hobart and Portage. She enjoyed making crafts and going to craft shows. Shirley loved watching and cheering at her grandsons sporting events. She was a true fan of theirs.

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.