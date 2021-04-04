Shirley R. Kennedy

Shirley was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt along with many friends everywhere. As a single mother she raised her two daughters in Hyde Park while working at the Hyde Park Bank as Ms. Kennedy in Special Services. This was followed by a position as a coordinator in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital of Lake Meadows. All the while she was a community activist for civil rights and a member of the 1st Unitarian Church on Woodlawn and prior South Shore. She relocated to the south suburbs to coordinate the Chicago Otolaryngology Society out of her basement office for 25 years. This was followed by 20 years of working for the Franciscan Alliance in Olympia Fields before retiring at 76 years of age. She was proud of both daughters whom completed their Ph.D coursework in public service. Colleen became a NYC DOE English teacher and Karen became a clinical social worker at Lake County and lastly at the VA Administration. Shirley is survived by her eldest daughter and two sharp grandsons Julian and Caleb.