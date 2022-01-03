 Skip to main content
Shirley Rae (Zambo) Borah

Sept. 11, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2021

Shirley Rae (Zambo) Borah, age 78, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Indianapolis, IN following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Hammond, IN and resided for many years in Kingsport, Tennessee.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Danielle) Borah; granddaughter, Ashley Borah; grandson, Brandon Borah; brother, Dan (Jacquie) Zambo; niece, Miranda (Pete) Panos; nephews: Kris (Rhonda) Zambo, Aaron Zambo and Mark ( LeAnna ) Corona; numerous great nieces and great nephews. She also leaves behind some very special friends and caregivers: Bob and Janel Lange and Annie Lange of Kingsport, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Marie (Speski) Zambo and sister and brother-in-law: Arlene and Rudy Corona.

Shirley was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Kingsport, TN, where a memorial service will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on a future date.

Shirley was a 13 year-old recording artist known as "Tipsie Lee" with hit singles, "Traveling Love" and "How Could You".

She attended Hammond Tech High School and had a career as a bank teller and manager. Shirley was a social butterfly and naturally attracted many friends in her life both young and old. She had a special way of making even perfect strangers feel loved and valued. She was an extremely loving and caring person who will be missed by her family and friends.

