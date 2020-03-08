DeMOTTE, IN - Shirley (Rossiter) Ruth 82 of DeMotte passed away on March 5, 2020 at George Ade Memorial Health Care in Brook. Born on November 24, 1937 in Central City, KY to the late John (Naomi Maddox) Underwood. She was a 1954 graduate of Central City High School and worked for Toys "R" Us for many years.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Richard Rossiter and Robert Ruth.

Survived by children Mike (Debbie) Rossiter, Teresa (Dave) Moore, Tammy (Charlie) Johns, Tommy Rossiter, Nancy (Robert) Fredrickson, Jeff Rossiter, Lori (Greg) Howath; siblings Pat (Doug) Rollins, Joanie West, as well as 33 grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren.

A visitation for Shirley will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL with Pastor Randy Gaskey officiating, burial will follow in the Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Shirley will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.