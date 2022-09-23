Shirley Salisbury

March 14, 1927 - Sep. 18, 2022

HOBART, IN - Age 95, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born on March 14, 1927, to the late Irvin and Geneva (nee Allen) Baker in Sioux City, IA. On February 4, 1946, Shirley married the love of her life Glenn Salisbury in Sloan, IA. She retired from Allstate Insurance Company where she worked for 27 years in their claims department. Shirley was a member of Deep River Church of Christ and a past member of First Christian Church in Hobart. She was a past volunteer Auxiliary Pink Lady and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend.

Shirley is survived by her son Martin (Linda) Salisbury; daughter-in-law, Margaret Salisbury; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Stan) Brannon, Deanna (Eric) Johnston, Joni (Matt) Troy, Kellie (Vince) Goodwin, Jason (Denise) Appell, Melissa (Jason) Abati and Meredith (Chris) Bowman; 11 great-grandchildren: Tim, Maggie, Josie, Carlie (Dean), Carolanne, Ryan, Lauren, Hailey, Ella, Deuce and Reese; three great-great grandchildren, Charlie, Blake and Margot and many other loving family members and friends. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Salisbury; son, Steve Salisbury; grandson, Will Brannon; her parents; and four sisters: Gerri Copple, Loretta Haakinson, Evelyn Salberg and Connie Holman.

In lieu of flower donations in Shirley's memory to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383 would be appreciated.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service also at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. Graveside service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuenralhomes.com