VALPARAISO, IN — Shirley Schleicher Haley (nee Foster), 92, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Shirley was a teacher at Boone Grove Elementary School.

Shirley was an accomplished equestrian and had won three world championships. She enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, golfing and modeled for Tri-Kappa sorority and other philanthropic organizations.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Schleicher and William Haley, and daughter, Cindy Marino. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Hollis and Charlene (Scott) Senak; grandchildren Chelsea (Kris) Rush, Angie Hollis McGriffin, Bryan Marino, Tanya (Jeff) Booth, Carly Senak and Shelby Senak; seven great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Michael Marino. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers/donations, "take a friend to lunch."