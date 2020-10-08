Shirley Schleicher Haley (nee Foster)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Shirley Schleicher Haley (nee Foster), age 92 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Shirley was a teacher at Boone Grove Elementary School.

Shirley was an accomplished equestrian and had won three world championships. She enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, golfing, and modeled for Tri-Kappa sorority and other philanthropic organizations.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands Robert Schleicher and William Haley; daughter Cindy Marino. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Jim) Hollis, Charlene (Scott) Senak; grandchildren Chelsea (Kris) Rush, Angie Hollis McGriffin, Bryan Marino, Tanya (Jeff) Booth, Carly Senak, Shelby Senak; seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law Michael Marino. There will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers/donations, "take a friend to lunch."

BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com