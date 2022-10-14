Shontinee D. Paez-Velasco

Visitation will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM and family hour from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street in East Chicago, IN. Funeral services will be held October 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church, 4937 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN 46409. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. Live streaming can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com