Siara Walls

Siara Brianne Walls was an exquisite woman of God. While in the hospital she gave her life to her first love Jesus Christ. We find comfort in knowing she is now resting in her eternal heavenly home. She was survived by her fiance Nickolas Sanchez and their 4 beautiful children: Olivia, Nickolas Jr., Luca, and Evelyn. Siara was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter & friend. Her children love her dearly as did she love them. She loved spending time with her whole family and she loved to have people in her home and show great hospitality. One of Siara and Nick's favorite hobbies was cooking delicious meals together. There are so many wonderful things we miss about Siara we find peace in knowing she has been promoted to her eternal heavenly home.