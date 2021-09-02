Siara Walls
Aug. 26, 1992 — Aug. 27, 2021
CEDAR LAKE, IN — Siara Walls, age 29, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Siara is survived by: her fiance, Nick Sanchez; her children: Olivia, Nickolas Jr., Luca and Evelyn; mother, Gina (Chuck) Mudd; father, Brian (Karen) Walls; sisters: Nichole, Ashley, Haylee, Brittany and Michelle; brother, Kyle; grandparents: Judy and Bill Walls, Gene and June Ingram; maternal grandmother, Carol Ogle; aunts and uncles: Roy (Gina) Ingram, Karen (Dave) Kouns, Nina Sayne, Scott Walls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Siara was preceded in death by uncles: Johnny, Danny; and great-grandma Betty.
"We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8
Siara Brianne Walls was an exquisite woman of God. While in the hospital she gave her life to her first love Jesus Christ. We find comfort in knowing she is now resting in her eternal heavenly home. She was survived by her fiance Nickolas Sanchez and their 4 beautiful children: Olivia, Nickolas Jr., Luca, and Evelyn. Siara was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter & friend. Her children love her dearly as did she love them. She loved spending time with her whole family and she loved to have people in her home and show great hospitality. One of Siara and Nick's favorite hobbies was cooking delicious meals together. There are so many wonderful things we miss about Siara we find peace in knowing she has been promoted to her eternal heavenly home.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Siara's name to Nick and the children.
Visit Siara's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.