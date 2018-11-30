CHESTERTON, IN - Sigmund Niepokoj, age 85, of Chesterton, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Sigmund was born on December 1, 1932 in Gary, IN to Stanley and Sophie (Wilusz) Niepokoj. Sigmund is survived by his son, Keith (Debbie) Niepokoj; daughters, Anne (Brian) Elpers, Teri (Jim) Perkins and Kathryn (Jeff) Baehl; grandchildren, Colleen, Jessie, Dani, Sami, Marci, Bradley, Maggie, Jacob, Andrew and Rachel; great grandchildren, Colbie, Ayden and Keith; sister, Jeanette Kesel; sisters-in-law, Bernice and Ruby Niepokoj and many nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Chester and Leonard Niepokoj; nephew, Dan Niepokoj; great nephew, Joey Niepokoj; brother-in-law Stan Kesel.
Sigmund was a veteran of the United States Marines and was married for 42 years to Elaine. He graduated from Gary Emerson High School in 1951 and Northwestern University in 1955. Sigmund was named football MVP for Northwestern in 1954 and was a Medal of Honor winner in 1955. He was a former member of the Chesterton Town Board and the BZA and Chesterton Planning Commission and coached State Park Little League. Sigmund enjoyed spending time with his family and watching the grandkids play in sports and was an avid golfer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother and friend and will be truly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN 46304 with Father Jon Plavcan officiating. Burial to follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077.
