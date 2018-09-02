Signe Christopher passed peacefully on August 21, 2018, twelve days from her 95th birthday. Born in Independence, IA, she spent her formative years in Valparaiso, IN, and served as a cadet nurse during WWII. She married Paul Christopher. They raised two daughters in Aurora, IL. After Paul passed in 2000, Signe moved back to Valpo, and spent her final years in Minneapolis, MN. She is survived by her sister, Victoria Conover; her daughters, Linda and Paula Christopher; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Signe will be interred at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Memorial service date to be determined.