Silvester Rias "Lefty"
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Silvester Rias "Lefty", 68, of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Catherine Hospital.
He leaves to cherish in his memory two children: Alton T Rias of Evansville, IN and Saundriese (Creonn) Rias-Harper of Cedar Lake, IN; loving mother Louise Rias; two sisters: Frankie Rias-Brown of Merrillville and Florine (Augusta "Bo") Rias-Battle of East Chicago; one brother Curtis (LaShawn) Rias of Merrillville; mother-in-law Willie E. Carter of Gary; two granddaughters: Samiyah A. Reed and Janiyah R. Rias; one uncle, Clinton (Bertha) Rias; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Thomas-Rias; father, Frank Rias; brother, Larry Rias; and sister, Mary L. Rias-James. Silvester was a 1971 graduate of E.C. Roosevelt High School.
Funeral services will be held; Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago IN, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Laethel Thomas, officiating. Interment is at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith IN. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Rias family during their time of loss.