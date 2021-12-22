Silvester Rias

He leaves to cherish in his memory two children: Alton T Rias of Evansville, IN and Saundriese (Creonn) Rias-Harper of Cedar Lake, IN; loving mother Louise Rias; two sisters: Frankie Rias-Brown of Merrillville and Florine (Augusta "Bo") Rias-Battle of East Chicago; one brother Curtis (LaShawn) Rias of Merrillville; mother-in-law Willie E. Carter of Gary; two granddaughters: Samiyah A. Reed and Janiyah R. Rias; one uncle, Clinton (Bertha) Rias; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Thomas-Rias; father, Frank Rias; brother, Larry Rias; and sister, Mary L. Rias-James. Silvester was a 1971 graduate of E.C. Roosevelt High School.