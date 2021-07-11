MUNSTER, IN - Simon J. Mendez, Sr., age 48, passed away July 7, 2021 at Munster Community Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Raquel (nee Cantu); loving children: Simon, Jr. (Valerie) Mendez, Jessica, Christopher and Samuel Herrera; grandchildren: Bella, Simon, III, Juliet, Ezekiel; loving parents, Miguel and Juanita Mendez; brothers: Miguel, Jr. (Yvonne), Armando (April), Sergio and Saul (Angie) Mendez; sisters: Lourdes (Martin) Pacheco, Rosa (Glen) Dyke and Sylvia (Joseph) Fish; brother-in-law, Sergio Cantu; godchildren: Sarah and Saul and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his loving son, Nicholas Mendez.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph Church, 5310 Hohman Avenue, Hammond, IN with Rev. Theodore Mens, Officiating. At Rest, St John Cemetery, Hammond. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN.