MISHAWAKA, IN - Sister M. Clarice Sobczyk, OSF, age 98, of Mishawaka and formerly of Highland, died January 4, 2020.
Funeral Mass is 11:00 a.m. EST Friday at St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements are by GOETHALS & WELLS FUNERAL HOME, Mishawaka.