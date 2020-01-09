{{featured_button_text}}

MISHAWAKA, IN - Sister M. Clarice Sobczyk, OSF, age 98, of Mishawaka and formerly of Highland, died January 4, 2020.

Funeral Mass is 11:00 a.m. EST Friday at St. Francis Convent, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements are by GOETHALS & WELLS FUNERAL HOME, Mishawaka.