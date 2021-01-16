Sister Margaret Urban

Feb. 23, 1923 — Jan. 5, 2021

DONALDSON, IN — Sister Margaret Urban (formerly Sister Raymond), Poor Handmaid of Jesus Christ (PHJC), died on January 5, 2021, at the Catherine Kasper Home in Donaldson, Indiana.

She was born in Wanlock, Iowa, to Thomas and Mary (Slahta) who preceded her in death, along with her brothers: Bill, Thomas and Frank McEllis, and her sisters, Leona Vilianoff and Marie Spencer. She was the oldest of six children. Sister Margaret is survived by several nieces.

Sister Margaret entered the Poor Handmaid Community on December 1, 1942, taking the name Sister Raymond and professed her vows on June 25, 1945. Sister Margaret received her B.A. from Alverno College, Milwaukee, WI, and her master's degree from St. Mary College, Winona, MN. She was a teacher/principal for her initial years in ministry. She ministered at St. Augustine, Chicago, IL; St. Joseph, Mishawaka, IN; Angel Guardian Orphanage, Chicago, IL; St. Boniface, Edwardsville, IL; St. Monica, Mishawaka, IN; and St. Mary's, East Chicago, IN. In 1987 she joined the community at St. Catherine of Siena Convent and for 18 years she provided parish ministry specifically to shut-ins.