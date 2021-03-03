Skip 'Chipper Skipper' Whitlow

March 3, 1938 - March 1, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN — Skip "Chipper Skipper" Whitlow, 82, of Chesterton, IN, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021.

He was born March 3, 1938, in Tolleston, IN, and was the oldest son of Marjorie and Fritz Madison. Skip grew up with two siblings, his brother, Dick (Barbara), and sister, Judy (Evan). Skip attended Calumet High School where he met the love of his life, Barbara Soltwedel. They graduated together in 1956. Shortly after graduating, Skip started working at Inland Steel where he served for over 30 years.

In 1959 Skip married his high school sweetheart, Barb. Together they had two boys, David and Greg. Skip's greatest joy was being with his boys and supporting them in anything and everything including basketball, football and his love of Lake Michigan. Last year Skip and Barb celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Skip was very active with his church where he was a Founding Father of The First Presbyterian Church of Portage. He served on the Church Building Committee and as an elder many times. Skip also loved traveling and managed to see all 50 states.